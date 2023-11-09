Ukraine’s Defense Industry Aims to Boost Weapons Production and International Cooperation

The strategic industries minister of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshin, is determined to elevate the country’s defense industry by increasing local arms production. With a focus on turning Ukraine into a hub for weapons production in the West, Kamyshin aims to counter Russia’s expansionist ambitions and strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Approximately 500 companies in Ukraine’s defense industry, including state-owned and private factories, are actively contributing to the country’s efforts to ramp up weapons production. The goal is to produce a wide range of weaponry and ammunition, showcasing the country’s ability to innovate and improve on the battlefield.

Kamyshin, who took office eight months ago, sees the defense industry as a crucial sector that can contribute to the free world’s security. Drawing parallels to his previous role as the chief of the national railway Ukrzaliznytsia, he seeks to make the defense industry a successful enterprise akin to the efficient railway system.

Before 2022, Ukraine relied heavily on military aid and had limited local defense production. However, with increased efforts and investments, Ukraine has grown its capacity significantly. The production of artillery ammunition has multiplied by 20, and armored vehicle production has increased fivefold in the past 10 months.

Furthermore, Ukraine’s enhanced local production capabilities have bolstered its ability to launch counterattacks on Russian territory. Kamyshin acknowledges that defense technology, especially in the realm of innovative warfare, is a game-changer and a rapidly growing sector in Ukraine.

Recognizing the need for collaboration, Ukraine recently hosted an international defense industry conference, attracting over 60 companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Turkey. These partnerships open opportunities for joint production ventures and strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities through shared expertise.

Kamyshin believes that Ukraine’s defense industry has a promising future and envisions the country exporting various types of weapons and ammunition, much like its grain. This potential export market could contribute to revitalizing Ukraine’s war-drained economy.

While Ukraine aims to increase local production, Kamyshin concedes that foreign supply will still be essential to meet the country’s defense needs. With the ongoing war and the magnitude of the conflict, Ukraine will continue to rely on its foreign partners for support.

As Ukraine strives to become a leading force in weapons production, its efforts to innovate, cooperate internationally, and bolster its defense industry will play a crucial role in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and contributing to global security.