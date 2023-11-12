Russian Offensive Intensifies in Eastern Ukraine: Update on Avdiivka

In a recent development, the Russian military has escalated their attacks on the strategic town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. This comes as the Ukrainian general staff reported successfully repelling numerous Russian assaults across various sectors of the front. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has praised Ukraine’s counteroffensive, but has not provided specific details.

Russian forces have been focusing their efforts on the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since their advance on Kyiv was halted earlier this year. Avdiivka, located just 20 km east of Donetsk, has been a primary target due to its coking plant and its significance as a gateway to the larger city.

According to Oleksandr Borodin, press officer for Ukraine’s third separate assault brigade, Russian forces have launched major infantry attacks while attempting to preserve their equipment. Borodin explained that there hasn’t been a high number of enemy equipment destruction because the Russians have been using it less frequently and from a distance. However, their movements have become denser, with the simultaneous deployment of artillery, drones, aviation, air bombings, and more.

It appears that Russian forces have been unable to quickly replenish their supplies, while Ukrainian defensive positions remain solid. Borodin noted that this escalation in hostilities began after recent events in Israel, suggesting that the Russians believe it is an opportune time to advance. However, they have not achieved any significant successes thus far.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, revealed that Russian forces have been shelling the town relentlessly but their advances have been hindered by wet ground caused by recent rainfall. He predicts that once the ground dries, the Russians will undoubtedly push forward.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, their forces have successfully repelled 11 attacks near Avdiivka, 15 in the nearby Maryinka sector, and 22 further northeast in Bakhmut. The town of Bakhmut was seized by Russian forces in May. Furthermore, six attacks were repelled near Kupiansk, where Russian forces have been active.

Meanwhile, Russia claims Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Skadovsk in a Russian-occupied area of southern Kherson region, resulting in casualties. The Russian Defence Ministry reported strikes on Ukrainian troops and equipment near Bakhmut. It is essential to note that Reuters is unable to independently verify reports from either side.

As the conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to escalate, it is crucial to monitor the situation closely. The international community must remain engaged in efforts to de-escalate tensions and find a peaceful resolution to this ongoing crisis.

