In a stunning revelation, a recent investigation by leading publications has shed light on the mysterious sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September of last year. The incident, which severed a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe, had sent shockwaves across the continent and deepened existing tensions surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, it appears that a Ukrainian special forces commander played a pivotal role in orchestrating the attack.

While speculation abounded regarding the perpetrators of the sabotage, including Ukraine, Russia, and the United States, it is a 48-year-old Ukrainian officer named Roman Chervinsky who stands accused. As uncovered by a joint investigation carried out by The Washington Post and German outlet Der Spiegel, Chervinsky’s alleged involvement provides the most explicit evidence to date linking Ukraine’s military and security leadership to the sabotage.

According to officials in Ukraine and across Europe, as well as individuals familiar with the operation, Chervinsky served as the “coordinator” of the operation. His responsibilities involved overseeing logistics and providing support to a small team of six operatives. It is reported that the team utilized false identities and diving equipment, renting a sailing boat to discreetly place explosive charges on the Nord Stream pipelines.

The devastating blasts resulted in the rupture of three out of the four pipelines comprising Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, leading to a significant release of gas into the Baltic Sea, near Bornholm, Denmark. As a consequence, Russian energy giant Gazprom had to halt gas flows through Nord Stream 1, the principal conduit for Russian natural gas to Germany. Moreover, the completion of the newly constructed Nord Stream 2 twin pipelines was abruptly terminated when the German government withdrew support just days before Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022.

It is crucial to note that the Nord Stream sabotage targeted crucial civilian infrastructure that supplied energy to millions of individuals across Europe. Ukraine had long expressed concerns that the Nord Stream project would enable Russia to bypass their pipelines, thereby depriving Kyiv of transit revenue.

Contrary to initial impressions that Chervinsky acted alone, the investigation revealed that he was acting under the orders of senior Ukrainian officials who ultimately answered to General Valerii Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s highest-ranking military officer. These findings challenge Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s repeated denials of his country’s involvement in the sabotage. However, it seems that the operation was deliberately kept secret from President Zelenskyy himself.

As news of Chervinsky’s alleged role came to light, he fervently denied any participation in the sabotage through his legal representation. He denounced the accusations as baseless claims propagated by Russian propaganda. President Zelenskyy has similarly maintained that Ukraine had no hand in the attack, urging those making accusations to provide substantive proof.

Unsurprisingly, this revelation has drawn global attention, with US and Western officials condemning the incident as a dangerous assault on Europe’s energy infrastructure. The intricate web of international intrigue surrounding the Nord Stream sabotage has only deepened in complexity, with conflicting narratives emerging from different sides.

Presently, Chervinsky finds himself behind bars in Kyiv, facing charges of abusing his power during an unsuccessful attempt to convince a Russian pilot to defect in July 2022. Claiming that his prosecution is nothing more than political revenge for his criticism of President Zelenskyy, Chervinsky continues to assert his innocence.

Meanwhile, Russia has dismissed accusations of Ukrainian involvement and pointed the finger at Washington. President Vladimir Putin has staunchly denied Ukraine’s culpability in the explosions, further complicating an already convoluted affair.

As the investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage continues, the hope for definitive answers remains. In a world where energy infrastructure and geopolitical maneuverings intersect, the quest for truth may prove essential in building trust and ensuring stability in international relations.

FAQs

– Q: What were the consequences of the Nord Stream sabotage?

– A: The sabotage resulted in the rupture of three out of the four pipelines comprising Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, cutting off a major route for Russian gas exports to Europe and leading to a release of gas into the Baltic Sea.

– Q: Who was allegedly responsible for the Nord Stream sabotage?

– A: According to a joint investigation, a Ukrainian special forces commander named Roman Chervinsky played a key role in orchestrating the attack.

– Q: Did Ukraine deny involvement?

– A: Yes, both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the accused officer Roman Chervinsky fervently denied Ukraine’s involvement in the sabotage.

– Q: What are the potential motives behind the Nord Stream sabotage?

– A: Ukraine has expressed concerns that Nord Stream would allow Russia to bypass their pipelines, depriving them of transit revenue. The incident has also been viewed as a dangerous assault on Europe’s energy infrastructure.