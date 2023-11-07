Russia-Ukraine War: Contemplating the Possibilities of Mobilization

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, discussions regarding the potential for a new wave of mobilization have been circulating. While Ukrainian military officials have raised concerns about Russia’s intentions to recruit hundreds of thousands of soldiers from both Russia and occupied Ukraine, Russian officials have stated that there are no immediate plans for such a mobilization campaign.

The Ukrainian general staff, without providing concrete evidence, has suggested that a mass forced mobilization of the population is expected soon in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine due to significant losses incurred by the occupiers. However, Russian officials have emphasized their focus on recruiting professional soldiers rather than conducting a large-scale mobilization.

Estimates from Ukrainian military sources suggest that the mobilization campaign could potentially target between 400,000 and 700,000 recruits. It is believed that the recruitment effort would primarily draw on individuals from regions outside of Moscow and St Petersburg, with the numbers from these major cities expected to remain minimal.

In recent months, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to a significant loss of life. The New York Times reported, based on undisclosed US officials, that nearly 500,000 Ukrainian and Russian troops had been killed or wounded since the full-scale invasion in February 2022. These staggering figures highlight the devastating impact of the ongoing war in the region.

Meanwhile, within Russia itself, speculation has arisen regarding President Vladimir Putin’s possible candidacy in the 2024 presidential election. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has suggested that if Putin were to run, there would be no genuine competition, as he enjoys the absolute support of the population. However, Peskov noted that Putin has yet to officially announce his candidacy.

As the situation between Russia and Ukraine evolves, the likelihood of a new mobilization campaign remains uncertain. It is crucial for both sides to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation and loss of life. The international community closely watches these developments, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this long-standing conflict.