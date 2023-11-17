New Advances in Ukraine’s Counteroffensive as Drone Strikes Intensify

New developments in Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive reveal significant progress in the eastern and southern regions of the country. Recent maps published by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank showcase the areas where fierce clashes have occurred over the weekend, including the southwest of Bakhmut in Donetsk and the southern settlement of Urozhaine in Zaporizhzhia.

The Ukrainian military has been accused of launching drone strikes on Russian border regions, prompting retaliatory actions from Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry reported intercepting a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine. Another drone attack was reported in the Kursk region. These incidents reflect an escalation of drone activity alongside Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

In its efforts to push back Russian forces entrenched in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Donetsk, Ukraine’s counteroffensive has intensified. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported “unsuccessful offensive actions” by Russia near the Donetsk village of Klishchiivka, with 39 combat clashes recorded in a single day. Russian military bloggers have even indicated that Moscow’s troops have withdrawn from their positions in Urozhaine after days of intense fighting.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the Zaporizhzhia region, confirmed Ukrainian advances in part of the village of Urozhaine. “After two weeks of the most difficult and bloody battles for this settlement, the enemy managed to enter and gain a foothold in the northern part of Urozhaine,” Rogov stated on Telegram. However, Russian soldiers continue to hold positions in the southern part of the village.

As the conflict persists, what remains uncertain is the veracity of the maps provided by the ISW. While Newsweek could not immediately establish their accuracy, they offer valuable insights into the progress made by Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is a counteroffensive?

A counteroffensive refers to a military operation launched in response to an enemy’s offensive maneuver. Its goal is to regain lost territory or repel the enemy’s advancement.

2. What are drone strikes?

Drone strikes involve the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to target specific locations or individuals. These strikes can be utilized for military purposes, surveillance, or reconnaissance.

3. What is the Institute for the Study of War (ISW)?

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is a think tank based in Washington, D.C. that conducts research and analysis on military and strategic issues. They provide insights and reports on various conflicts and security challenges around the world.

(Source: [Institute for the Study of War](https://www.understandingwar.org/))