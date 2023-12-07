As the conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues, the Ukrainian government has been keen to emphasize the significant advances they have made in liberating their territory. Recent data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) provides a visual representation of the progress made by Ukrainian forces since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov expressed gratitude for the military support provided by Western nations, highlighting its role in liberating approximately 50 percent of Ukrainian territory from Russian occupation. Umerov’s statement aimed to underscore Ukraine’s ability to successfully counter Russian aggression on their own soil. Rather than relying solely on his words, Umerov urged critics to visit the combat zone themselves to witness the situation firsthand.

According to the ISW, Ukrainian forces have achieved significant milestones in their counteroffensive against Russian troops. By successfully breaching the first two lines of defense, they are now positioned between the second and third lines, indicating continued progress. Since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, 2022, Ukrainian forces have liberated an estimated 74,661 square kilometers (28,800 square miles) of territory.

The ISW emphasizes the importance of liberating strategically vital areas that are still under Russian occupation to ensure long-term security and economic stability for Ukraine. The think tank presents visual representations, such as maps, to provide a comprehensive understanding of the situation on the ground.

Despite the Ukrainian military’s accomplishments, the conflict is far from over. Russian forces have made marginal advancements southeast of Avdiivka, a town in the Donetsk Oblast that has faced prolonged siege. However, these advances have come at great cost to the Russian military, with significant losses in personnel and equipment. Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled numerous attacks, reaffirming their determination to defend their territory.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, Ukraine remains committed to its strategic goal of liberating its entire territory within internationally recognized borders. The country has expressed a desire to align itself with NATO and fully adhere to its standards, signaling a shared purpose in countering Russian aggression. Ukraine sees collaboration with the United States as crucial for protecting their respective national interests.

As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, it is essential to remain informed about the progress made by Ukrainian forces in their pursuit of territorial liberation. The ISW’s data and analysis provide valuable insights into the dynamics of the conflict, serving as a reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by Ukraine in its fight against Russian occupation.

