The Ukrainian Counteroffensive: Making Tactical Steps Forward

Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive aimed at reclaiming Russian-occupied territory, and while progress may be slow, recent developments suggest that they are making tactically significant advances. This assessment comes from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which has been closely monitoring the situation.

One particular area of success for Ukrainian forces is the west of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, where they have been able to push ahead despite facing heavy fortifications built by Russian forces along the front line. Geolocated footage has confirmed that Ukrainian troops have reached the outskirts of the town of Robotyne, a noteworthy achievement. Although the stability and extent of their positions are not yet clear, this advancement is still significant, even if their gains are limited at this time.

The ISW also highlights an interesting development: the Ukrainian counteroffensive seems to be forcing Russian troops to redeploy laterally in an effort to defend the western Zaporizhzhia oblast. This suggests that the Ukrainian efforts are having a degrading impact on Russian defenses. Russia’s practice of lateral redeployments to key sectors of the front may further weaken their defensive lines, as both Russian and Ukrainian operations engage Russian units in specific regions.

According to the ISW, this could create a potential breakthrough opportunity for the Ukrainian forces. If they can continue to degrade Russian defenses, a decisive breakthrough may be within their reach. Furthermore, recent geolocated footage shows that Ukrainian forces have made advancements into the settlement of Urozhaine along the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area.

The Ukrainian General Staff has reported that counteroffensive operations are ongoing in the Bakhmut, Berdyansk (Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area), and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) directions. This highlights the widespread nature of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and their determination to reclaim their territory.

While both Russia and Ukraine have been launching relatively small attacks that result in minimal territorial gains, defense analyst Konrad Muzyka suggests that Russia has increased the tempo of its offensives in the Luhansk and Kharkiv Oblasts. The focus of Russian operations seems to have shifted from the south to the northern parts of the frontline. This shift is evident in the Ukrainian authorities’ decision to evacuate civilians from these areas, indicating a possible expectation of intensified Russian operations.

As this complex situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Russian forces will respond to the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment, but their perspective on the matter is yet to be obtained.

