Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russian-occupied territory has seen significant gains in recent weeks, marking the fourth month since the operation began. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed that Ukrainian forces have made notable advances, particularly near Klishchiivka, a town located just three miles from the highly contested Donetsk Oblast.

In a statement on Monday, Maliar emphasized the progress made in reclaiming territories, reporting that Ukrainian troops had successfully pushed forward in the western Zaporizhia Oblast as well. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) echoed these findings, noting Ukrainian advancements near Bakhmut and in the Zaporizhia Oblast. Geolocated footage verified by the ISW also depicted Kyiv’s control over Klishchiivka.

Maliar further disclosed that Ukrainian forces had also made headway towards Novoprokopivka, situated south of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Last week, Kyiv announced the recapture of Robotyne. Over the past week, Ukrainian troops were able to liberate approximately 1.15 square miles, bringing the total to 18 square miles since the counteroffensive began on June 4.

“The enemy is now on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions,” Maliar conveyed on Telegram, as translated. She revealed that Russian forces continued to shell both Ukrainian military and civilian targets in several regions, including Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv.

Maliar also highlighted Ukraine’s determination to press forward, mentioning the ongoing advance towards Melitopol. This city is a crucial part of the “land bridge” along the Sea of Azov, connecting Ukraine to the Russian-occupied Crimea.

Amidst the intensifying conflict, Russia recently declared that its Black Sea Fleet naval aviation aircraft had successfully destroyed four U.S.-made military boats carrying Ukrainian paratroopers en route to Crimea. These boats were reportedly heading towards Cape Tarkhankut but were intercepted and destroyed in the northwestern region of the Black Sea.

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, claimed that Ukrainian forces had suffered significant losses in troops and equipment in the Avdeevsky direction of the Donetsk Oblast. Russian air defense forces also reported shooting down two Ukrainian drones overnight—one over the Black Sea near Crimea and the second over the Kursk region.

As the situation in Ukraine remains volatile, both sides continue to engage in intense military exchanges. The progress made by Ukrainian forces in recent weeks underscores their determination to regain control of Russian-occupied territories and safeguard their country’s sovereignty.

FAQ

What is a counteroffensive?

A counteroffensive refers to a military operation conducted by one party to repel or retaliate against an enemy’s offensive moves. It aims to regain lost territories or repel an ongoing invasion.

What is the Donetsk Oblast?

The Donetsk Oblast is an administrative region in eastern Ukraine. It borders Russia and has been a focal point of conflict since 2014 when Russia occupied the Crimean Peninsula and supported separatist movements in eastern Ukraine.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW) – www.understandingwar.org