Drone Attacks Shake Moscow as Ukraine Escalates Efforts in the War

In a bold and unprecedented move, Ukraine has taken the war into Russia with a series of drone attacks that have rattled Moscow. The recent attack caused one person to be injured, two government buildings to be damaged, and a Moscow airport to briefly close. These developments came as former President Donald Trump called for a temporary halt in U.S. military support.

The damaged buildings in Moscow housed various government offices, including the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Digital Development, and the Federal Agency for Nationalities. The Russian media outlet, The Insider, reported on the incident, stating that the area was evacuated and several streets were cordoned off. Additionally, a pig breeding complex near the Ukrainian border was damaged, resulting in three injuries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed the inevitability and fairness of bringing the war to Russian land. He stated, “Ukraine is becoming stronger. The war is gradually returning to Russian territory, to its symbolic centers and military bases.” This latest drone attack on Moscow is the third strike in less than a week, demonstrating Ukraine’s determination to defend its sovereignty and retaliate against Russian aggression.

While one drone was destroyed in the air and two others crashed in the city due to electronic suppression, the attack serves as a clear message that Russians are starting to face the consequences of invading Ukraine. The Ukrainian air force spokesperson, Yurii Ihnat, emphasized the impact of the war, stating, “All of the people who think the war ‘doesn’t concern us,’ it’s already touching them.”

As Ukraine ramps up its efforts in the war, there are new developments on the international front as well. The Pentagon is acquiring up to 500 Starlink terminals, satellite internet technology developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, to ensure secure communication for Ukrainian officials. This move aims to safeguard sensitive communications and maintain uninterrupted connections.

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has agreed to host a peace summit organized by Ukraine in August, with the goal of pursuing negotiations to end the war. However, Russia has not been invited to participate, indicating the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

