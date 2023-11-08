Belarusian President Reveals Failed Attempt to Ensure Safety of Prigozhin

In a surprising revelation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has disclosed that he warned Wagner Group leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin about his safety on at least two occasions. The Belarusian state news agency, BelTA, reported that Lukashenko had offered to guarantee Prigozhin’s “full security” by speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin and arranging for his extraction to Belarus. However, Prigozhin never took up this offer.

The circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s presumed death in last week’s plane crash remain unclear. While his death has yet to be officially confirmed, Russian aviation officials have stated that his name was on the passenger list for the ill-fated Embraer jet. However, according to aviation experts interviewed by The Washington Post, the crash does not appear to be the result of a simple mechanical problem or human error. While there is not enough information available to draw a definitive conclusion, early assessments by U.S. officials have hinted at the possibility of an onboard explosion.

In other developments, three Ukrainian pilots were killed during a combat mission on Friday when two L-39 combat training aircraft collided near Zhytomyr, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. This tragic incident highlights the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian fliers have been courageous in their efforts to defend their country against Russian invaders, as described by one of the pilots killed, who had the call sign “Juice,” in an interview with The Post in April 2022.

The war in Ukraine continues to create ripple effects across the globe. Recent attacks have claimed the lives of at least four people in different regions of Ukraine. Russian shelling set an 83-year-old woman’s home ablaze, resulting in her death. Additionally, there have been several confrontations between Ukrainian and Russian sea and air forces near strategically important gas and oil platforms in the Black Sea. The British Defense Ministry has reported skirmishes and even an incident where a Russian combat jet shot at a Ukrainian military small boat.

The situation in Ukraine has prompted the country to seek security guarantees from Western powers such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that negotiations have been initiated with these countries to secure bilateral security agreements. These guarantees would provide Ukraine with much-needed support and opportunities to navigate through these challenging times.

As the conflict intensifies, some individuals find themselves caught in the crosshairs of political tensions. Journalist Evan Gershkovich is currently detained in Moscow on espionage charges that the U.S. government and his employer, the Wall Street Journal, denounce as baseless. Meanwhile, the European Commission Executive Vice President has accused Russia of using “grain as a weapon” and called for the country to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The global impact of the crisis in Ukraine is evident, with various countries and organizations responding to the ongoing conflict in different ways. The situation is further complicated by the enduring popularity of Prigozhin, as demonstrated by the memorials set up in his honor across Russia and occupied Ukraine. This presents a challenge for President Putin, who must address divisions within the elite and the military while managing public sentiment surrounding Prigozhin’s legacy.