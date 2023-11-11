KYIV – In a unique display of defiance and resilience, Ukraine showcased the charred remains of Russian tanks and armored vehicles along Kreshchatyk Street in the heart of the capital Kyiv. This exhibition of battlefield trophies serves two purposes: to commemorate 32 years of post-Soviet independence from Moscow and to highlight Ukraine’s determination to overcome the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Ahead of the country’s Independence Day on Thursday, Ukrainians strolled along the central drag, beholding the haunting sight of burnt-out husks arranged in a solemn procession, resembling a military parade of the fallen. The remnants of armored combat vehicles stand as a stark reminder of the 18-month Russian invasion that commenced in 2014.

One resident, Natalia Koval, expressed her horror at the wreckage but remained confident in Ukraine’s eventual victory over Russia. She emphasized that the triumph would not only belong to Ukraine but would be a victory for the entire world.

However, Ukraine’s celebrations will be muted this year due to the toll of the ongoing conflict. The country finds itself at a critical juncture, with its counteroffensive against Russian occupying forces progressing slowly in the east and south, far from Kyiv, and major settlements yet to be retaken.

Ukrainian officials attribute the sluggish progress to numerous challenges, including Russian minefields, well-prepared defensive lines, and insufficient air support. The exact number of casualties remains undisclosed, but according to U.S. officials quoted by the New York Times, approximately 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have lost their lives, with an additional 100,000 to 120,000 wounded.

Despite the somber nature of the Independence Day commemorations, residents of central Kyiv expressed their appreciation for this symbolic exhibition. They believe that displaying the wreckage highlights the capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces and bolsters the resilience and fighting spirit of the nation.

Mark Omelchenko, a young Kyiv resident, stated that showcasing the Ukrainian achievements is essential. He believes it demonstrates the stark contrast between the capabilities of the Ukrainian army and the incompetence of the Russians on the battlefield. “It’s important to see such examples of our victories,” he added.

As visitors circulated among the remnants, Mykola Kaplun, a 74-year-old from Vinnytsia, expressed gratitude for the support that Western nations have provided. Despite the protracted nature of the conflict, he remains convinced that victory will come to Ukraine by the end of the year. His unwavering intuition instils hope that the war will culminate in a Ukrainian triumph.

For Ukrainians, this Independence Day marks not only a solemn occasion to reflect on their hard-earned freedom but also a testament to their resilience and determination in the face of adversity. As they look towards a future free from external aggression, the sight of destroyed Russian tanks serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made and the indomitable spirit of the Ukrainian people.

