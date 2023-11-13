Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Progresses as Andriivka Is Retaken

In a significant milestone of their ongoing counteroffensive effort, Ukraine announced on Thursday that they have successfully captured the town of Andriivka in the Donetsk region. This achievement comes as Ukrainian fighters persist in their efforts to push back against Russian forces, with a particular focus on the southern front lines.

Andriivka, situated approximately six miles southwest of the devastated city of Bakhmut, has now been reclaimed by Ukrainian forces. The Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, confirmed this successful operation in a statement. The recapture of Andriivka demonstrates Ukraine’s determination and resilience in their ongoing struggle to regain territorial control.

While Ukrainian forces celebrate their victory, Russia claims to have repelled eight attacks from Ukrainian assault groups in Andriivka and the nearby town of Klishchiivka. Regarding this matter, Newsweek has reached out to Moscow’s Defense Ministry for comment.

Throughout the course of their counteroffensive, Ukraine has allocated significant resources to break through Russia’s well-fortified defenses in the annexed Zaporizhzhia region. Their persistent efforts have brought them to the first and second lines of defenses around the town of Robotyne, located south of the Ukrainian-held city of Orikhiv.

The fighting in the eastern Donetsk region has been intense, and reports surrounding Andriivka have been contradictory and uncertain. Russian military bloggers have presented conflicting information, adding to the complexity of the situation. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a U.S. think tank, highlights the ambiguity surrounding Andriivka in its latest update.

Despite the uncertainty, the Ukrainian General Staff released a statement confirming the “partial success” of their forces in the areas of Andriivka, Klishchiivka, and Bakhmut. While specific details were not disclosed, it is evident that Russia has incurred “significant losses in manpower and equipment.” Ukrainian forces continue to advance around Bakhmut, while the enemy attempts to regain lost positions on the northern flank.

The ISW reports that Russian forces launched a counterattack in Bakhmut but failed to make any confirmed gains. Unfortunately, it remains unclear whether Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from their positions in Klishchiivka. Nonetheless, Ukraine remains resolute in their operations in the south of the country. Their aim is to retake territory as far as the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol and, ultimately, reach the Sea of Azov.

According to Maliar, Ukraine is making progress in their southern campaign. However, Russia asserts that its forces successfully repelled three Ukrainian attacks near the Zaporizhzhia village of Verbove, which is close to the recently recaptured town of Robotyne. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reaffirms the active defense strategy of their forces on the necessary fronts.

As the counteroffensive unfolds, both Ukraine and Russia continue to engage in fierce battles and strategic maneuvers. The situation remains fluid and subject to rapid changes. Nevertheless, Ukraine’s recapture of Andriivka marks a significant step forward in their efforts to regain control over the region.

FAQs

Q: What is the significance of Ukraine recapturing Andriivka?

A: The recapture of Andriivka is a notable achievement for Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive effort. It demonstrates their determination and progress in regaining territorial control in the Donetsk region.

Q: Have Ukrainian forces faced resistance from Russia in Andriivka?

A: Yes, Russia claims to have repelled eight attacks from Ukrainian assault groups in Andriivka and the nearby town of Klishchiivka. The situation remains complex and uncertain due to conflicting reports.

Q: How successful has Ukraine’s counteroffensive been so far?

A: Ukraine’s counteroffensive has made partial progress, with Russian forces reportedly suffering significant losses in manpower and equipment. Ukrainian forces continue to advance, while the enemy attempts to regain lost positions.

Q: What are Ukraine’s objectives in the southern part of the country?

A: Ukraine aims to retake territory down to the Russian-controlled city of Melitopol and ultimately reach the Sea of Azov. They are making good progress in their southern campaign, despite Russia’s claims of repelling Ukrainian attacks.

