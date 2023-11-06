Russia Alleges Ukrainian Attack on Black Sea Fleet in Crimea

Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a missile attack and deploying unmanned boats to target its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. The attack reportedly caused a significant fire at a shipyard in Sevastopol, resulting in 24 people being injured. Despite claims from Moscow-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev that most of the weapons were intercepted, Russia stated that two of its ships sustained damage from cruise missile strikes.

Images shared on social media, yet to be verified by the BBC, depict multiple large explosions in the area. The fact that some missiles managed to bypass Russia’s air defenses and cause substantial damage is causing concern in Moscow. While seven of the missiles were reportedly intercepted, all three unmanned boats were allegedly destroyed, according to the Russian defense ministry.

The ongoing conflict in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, highlights the struggle for control over the region’s waters. Ukraine has consistently expressed its desire to reclaim the peninsula. Sevastopol and the Black Sea fleet have been frequent targets in previous Ukrainian attacks, raising questions about the specific weapons employed in this recent assault. Speculation suggests the use of Western-supplied long-range missiles or Ukrainian-made Neptune missiles, which were previously utilized to sink the flagship of the Black Sea fleet, the Moskva.

In a separate incident, Russian drones are said to have targeted the Ukrainian grain port of Izmail, causing damage to infrastructure and resulting in six reported injuries. The attack serves as another example of the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with both sides employing unconventional methods to assert dominance in the region.

As the conflict continues, it remains to be seen how these recent developments will impact the overall dynamics of the Russia-Ukraine war and the future of Crimea.