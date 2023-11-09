New Title: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Inside Russia Shake Up the Conflict

Ukrainian drones have executed a series of strikes deep inside Russian territory, marking one of the largest attacks since the beginning of the Moscow invasion. Russian officials have acknowledged the strikes on targets located in various regions such as Pskov, Bryansk, Kaluga, Orlov, Ryazan, and Moscow. The most significant assault occurred at the military airfield in Pskov, which resulted in damage to multiple aircraft. Among the affected planes, four giant Il-76 transport planes were destroyed, with two of them erupting in flames.

Videos shared online illustrate the aftermath of the attack, including a massive fire at the airbase and the activation of anti-aircraft systems in the vicinity. While evidence suggests that Russian planes were destroyed, Ukrainian authorities have not specified the nature of the incident. Nevertheless, Ukraine maintains the right to target military installations.

Recent weeks have witnessed an increase in drone strikes on Russian territory, providing support for a ground counteroffensive against Russian forces in Ukraine. These strikes aim to destroy equipment and disrupt supply lines. Conversely, Russia describes all Ukrainian drone strikes as unsuccessful, even if significant damage is inflicted. Interestingly, Moscow claimed that it had attacked four Ukrainian attack boats in the Black Sea.

The uptick in drone strikes inside Russia has brought the war closer to home for many Russians who, for the first time, experience the direct consequences of the conflict. Meanwhile, Ukrainians have faced the constant threat of airstrikes from long-range missiles and drones for the past 18 months. In response to the recent attacks, Russia’s Defense Ministry and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov have vowed that the strikes “will not go unpunished.” Efforts are underway to determine the origin of the drones to prevent future strikes.

While the conflict escalates, it is crucial to note that Moscow has refused to initiate an international investigation into the plane crash that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group. The crash, which occurred on August 23, claimed the lives of 10 individuals, including other prominent members of the group. The Kremlin maintains that any suggestions linking President Putin to the incident are baseless.

As tensions rise and both sides escalate their attacks, the Ukrainian drone strikes inside Russia emphasize the changing dynamics and the widening scope of the conflict. The impact of these strikes on the Russian population, coupled with Moscow’s determination to retaliate, signals a troubling shift in the ongoing crisis.