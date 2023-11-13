Ukraine’s Drone Strikes Shake Moscow and Belgorod, Disrupting Russian Airports

In a surprising turn of events, Ukraine retaliated against Russia by launching drone attacks on Moscow and the border region of Belgorod. The attacks, which occurred on Saturday, caused a temporary closure of at least four Russian airports.

These drone strikes came just one day after Ukraine carried out an air raid on a military base in Crimea. While Moscow claims that an air defense system successfully shot down a drone over the Istra district, Ukraine reportedly launched two more drones that were intercepted over the Belgorod region.

The impact of these strikes was not limited to the aerial domain. Shelling in a border town resulted in six people being wounded, according to Moscow. As a result, flights at major airports serving the capital, as well as one near Belgorod, had to be temporarily halted.

This series of attacks signifies one of Ukraine’s largest coordinated air raids since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. The GUR military intelligence agency of Ukraine has confirmed that the drones successfully hit a Russian military base in Crimea, leading to reports of deaths and explosions from local residents.

In response to these incidents, Russian authorities emphasized that their air defense systems effectively downed all 42 drones that were attacking Crimea before they reached their targets. However, General Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, stated that Ukraine’s counteroffensive has made significant progress. He described it as a bloody and slow advancement, but one that has broken through Russia’s front line of defense and liberated a portion of Russian-occupied territory.

The counteroffensive has placed pressure on Russian forces in Bakhmut and southern Ukraine, where Ukraine has been gradually gaining ground. While Russia has also launched small-scale attacks in the northeast, Ukraine has managed to make some advances in that region as well.

These recent events highlight the escalating tension between Ukraine and Russia. The use of drones as a retaliatory measure adds a new dimension to the conflict, further intensifying the situation on the ground.