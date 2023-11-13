Ukraine Reports Fresh Wave of Russian Attacks; Victims and Infrastructure Damaged

Ukraine has recently been subjected to a series of drone and missile attacks by Russia, resulting in casualties among civilians and significant damage to infrastructure. The Ukrainian military and regional officials have confirmed that several civilian areas in the Donetsk, Kherson, Beryslav, Sumy, and Odesa regions were targeted in this latest wave of Russian aggression.

In Donetsk, an infrastructure facility was hit, causing a fire that was ultimately extinguished by emergency response services. The exact details regarding the target and its location have not been disclosed by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Furthermore, in Kherson and Beryslav, villages were struck by 14 missiles, resulting in one person being wounded.

The Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces reported that nine Russian drones attempting to attack infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Odesa were shot down. Debris from one of the downed drones caused damage to a warehouse building, but no casualties were reported. It is worth noting that these attacks, carried out by Iranian-made Shahed drones, lasted for nearly four hours.

The Ukrainian Air Force successfully destroyed a total of 14 attack drones, including 13 Shaheds and one Kh-59 cruise missile, in overnight operations above Ukraine. This provides some relief in countering the Russian offensive.

Regrettably, three civilians were killed over the past 24 hours in the eastern Donetsk region. This follows the tragic incident where six postal workers were killed and 17 were wounded in a missile strike on a postal distribution center in the northeastern region of Kharkiv. The regional governor of Donetsk, Ihor Moroz, confirmed these casualties.

In response to these attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that Ukraine will not allow such acts of terror to go unanswered. He assured the nation that every manifestation of Russia’s aggression will be met with a fitting response.

Though Russia’s air strikes and artillery bombardments continue across various Ukrainian regions, the fiercest fighting remains concentrated in the eastern Donetsk region. Russian forces have launched offensives on Avdiyivka, located just 15 kilometers north of the Russia-occupied city of Donetsk. This military operation represents Moscow’s largest in months.

The situation in Avdiyivka is dire, with the prewar population of around 30,000 individuals reduced to an estimated 1,600. The military administrator of the city, Vitaliy Barabash, expressed concerns about the worsening humanitarian situation due to the constant shelling of the only access road into the city. Evacuation efforts and aid deliveries are severely hampered by this hostile environment.

In conclusion, Ukraine is facing a fresh wave of Russian attacks with drones and guided missiles, leading to casualties among civilians and infrastructure damage. The Ukrainian government remains resolute in its commitment to respond to such aggression while international attention and support are crucial to mitigating the ongoing crisis.

