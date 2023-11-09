Ukraine Continues Missile Strikes on Occupied Crimea, Targeting Russian Naval Facilities

Ukraine launched another missile attack on the occupied Crimean Peninsula, specifically targeting the city of Sevastopol, according to a Russian-installed official. This comes just a day after an attack on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, which resulted in a serviceman missing and severe damage to the main building.

The air raid alert was activated in Sevastopol for approximately an hour after debris from intercepted missiles fell near a pier. Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that another missile fragment fell in a park in northern Sevastopol, leading to the cordoning off of certain areas. Ferry traffic in the region was temporarily halted but later resumed. Additionally, loud blasts were heard near Vilne in northern Crimea, accompanied by rising smoke clouds.

Since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, Ukraine has frequently targeted naval facilities in the region. The Ukrainian military conducted 12 strikes on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, focusing on areas where personnel, military equipment, and weapons were concentrated. Two anti-aircraft missile systems and four Russian artillery units were reportedly hit. Sevastopol, as the main base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, has played a crucial role in navy operations since the beginning of the conflict.

Experts argue that Ukraine’s ongoing attacks on targets in Crimea are vital for the degradation of Russian morale and the weakening of its military. While Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive progresses slowly in the east and south, targeting naval facilities in Crimea provides an opportunity to maintain pressure on Russia.

In a significant development, U.S. President Joe Biden assured Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their recent White House meeting that the U.S. would provide Ukraine with a version of the longer-range ATACMS ballistic missiles. This support aims to bolster Ukraine’s ability to strike deep into Russian territory without crossing firing range thresholds. The ATACMS missile system could enable Ukraine to target Russian installations from distances of about 180 miles (300 kilometers).

Furthermore, Russia reportedly deployed 15 Iranian-made Shahed drones in the southeast Zaporizhzhia region and Dnipropetrovsk province. Ukraine’s military claimed to have destroyed 14 of the drones. However, the conflict continues to take a toll on civilians. Russian shelling in multiple regions resulted in numerous casualties, including the deaths of an 82-year-old civilian and a 65-year-old woman, as well as injuries sustained by others.

As tensions persist and the conflict escalates, the international community closely monitors the situation. The ongoing war in Ukraine demands a comprehensive solution that addresses the underlying issues and ensures stability in the region.