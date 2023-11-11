Discovered: Flight Recorders Found After Tragic Plane Crash

In the wake of a plane crash believed to be carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, flight recorders have been recovered and efforts are underway to identify the victims. The investigation is examining all possible theories behind the accident, according to the Russian Investigative Committee. DNA tests are being conducted to determine the identities of the ten victims discovered at the crash site.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed the need to ascertain the cause of the crash and stated that American officials are working diligently to gather all available information. The tragic incident occurred in the Tver region north of Moscow and left no survivors.

This discovery comes amidst ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where the war between Ukraine and Russia shows no sign of abating. Both sides continue to escalate attacks in an attempt to gain control of disputed territories.

