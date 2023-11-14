Ukraine’s Drone Raids Inside Russia Shake the Psychological Battlefront

Ukraine is continuing its pressure on Russia through an intense psychological war, as kamikaze drone attacks target Moscow’s financial district. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a warning, stating that war is looming on Russia’s doorstep. This comes as Ukrainian forces have been making small-scale territorial gains against Russian troops in the east and south of Ukraine. Let’s take a closer look at the recent battlefield events during the 75th week of the war.

Drone Attacks on Moscow

Suspected Ukrainian long-range drones launched attacks on high-rise buildings in Moscow, including the Ministry of Digital Development and the Ministry of Industrial Development. These attacks were followed by another wave of drone strikes, with one drone managing to reach the city and crash into a skyscraper. While no casualties were reported, these attacks have had a significant psychological impact, causing insecurity within Russia. Ukraine has been gradually increasing its drone attacks since May 3, when it first targeted the Kremlin. Although Ukraine has not taken direct responsibility for these attacks, President Zelenskyy mentioned that the war is returning to Russia’s key locations and military bases, calling it an inevitable and just process.

New Types of Drones

According to a New York Times report, Ukraine has been utilizing three new types of domestically developed drones. These include the Bober, which has a double set of wings and a rear propeller, the UJ22 Airborne, resembling an airplane with a forward propeller, and an unnamed design that resembles a flying wing with a forward propeller. Ukraine has promised not to use weapons supplied by Western countries on Russian soil. As a result, the domestic production of drones has allowed Ukraine to increase its attacks inside Russia. According to a Times video analysis, Ukraine has launched twice as many kamikaze drones into Russia between May and July as it did in the entire year of 2022. Ukraine plans to invest $1 billion in drone warfare this year, a significant increase compared to last year.

Impact on Russian High Command

These drone attacks are causing prioritization problems for the Russian high command. As Frederick B Hodges, a former NATO supreme allied commander Europe, pointed out, the advantage that Russia has is its massed infantry and artillery. However, the uncertainty of Ukraine’s next target created by these attacks disrupts Russian command and control. This further complicates the situation for Russia, as President Putin recently hosted African leaders for the second Russia-Africa summit, where he discussed the possibility of a peace initiative. However, Putin claimed that Ukrainian attacks have made a cessation of hostilities virtually impossible.

The Eastern and Southern Fronts

In Ukraine’s eastern region, there have been a total of 170 battles during the previous week. Ukrainian forces, conducting a flanking maneuver, have reclaimed two square kilometers of land in Bakhmut and made marginal advances in Klishchiivka and Kurdyumivka. These tactics involve making small but confident steps to preserve personnel while gradually moving forward. On the southern front, Ukrainian forces have been active in at least five major fronts. They have reclaimed 12.6 square kilometers of land during the previous week, bringing the total gains to 205 square kilometers since the start of the counteroffensive.

