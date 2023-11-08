Ukraine’s Unconventional Allies in the Information War

The ongoing information war between Ukraine and Russia has taken an unexpected turn as Ukrainian forces have found an unlikely source of support – Russian propagandists. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense recently acknowledged the effectiveness of Russian disinformation campaigns, stating, “At first, we thought about explaining the situation from our perspective. Then we realized we couldn’t improve on what the Russians are saying.”

While it may seem counterintuitive for Ukraine to see value in their adversaries’ propaganda, it speaks to the power and influence Russia wields in this new era of information warfare. By highlighting posts from Russian milbloggers, Ukraine is shedding light on the realities faced by Moscow’s troops during the ongoing counteroffensive.

One milblogger, identified as “13th,” expressed frustration, questioning, “Does anyone out there have enough balls to start telling the truth to higher management?” Another blogger, named “Romanov,” expressed disbelief at the situation in the Kherson direction and lamented the casualties suffered by Ukrainian soldiers.

These examples not only demonstrate the pervasive nature of Russian propaganda but also underscore the severity of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Despite the fact that the highlighted posts are from August, recent examples continue to paint a similar picture of the challenging circumstances faced by Russian forces.

The decision to bring attention to these Russian propagandists is a strategic move by Ukraine, as it exposes the internal dissent within Russia’s military ranks. By amplifying voices that criticize their own leadership, Ukraine hopes to sow discord and undermine the confidence in Russia’s military capabilities.

While the information war between Ukraine and Russia continues to unfold, it is clear that Ukraine is utilizing unique tactics in its fight against Russian propaganda. By acknowledging the influence and effectiveness of their adversaries’ messaging, Ukraine aims to expose the truth and gain an upper hand in this ongoing battle for information supremacy.