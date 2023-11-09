Ukraine’s Path to EU Membership Nears, Despite Challenges

Ukraine’s long-standing aspirations to join the European Union (EU) received a significant boost with the announcement that negotiations for accession should begin next year. The European Commission’s recommendation marks a historic day for Ukraine and Moldova, as President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of opening talks with both countries.

Ukraine’s desire to join the EU dates back more than a decade and has been enshrined in its constitution since 2019. However, challenges have hindered progress, including the 2013 decision by then-President Viktor Yanukovych to abandon a trade deal with the EU, resulting in protests and Russia’s subsequent annexation of Crimea in 2014.

President Volodymyr Zelensky formally applied for EU membership in February 2022, shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the decision to open negotiations is a significant step towards EU membership, certain conditions must be met before talks can commence. Given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it remains uncertain whether these conditions can be fulfilled in the near future.

Despite the positive recommendation from the European Commission, there are caveats that Ukraine must address, particularly regarding corruption. The Ukrainian government and parliament have made substantial progress in meeting the required steps for negotiations, according to the European Commission. However, the actual negotiations will only begin once all conditions are fully met, which could take years.

Furthermore, Ukraine has expressed concern that recent international attention has shifted away due to global crises, such as the conflict in the Middle East. Russian interests may benefit from diverting resources and focus away from Ukraine. Nevertheless, Western support for Ukraine remains steadfast, with financial, military, and diplomatic assistance provided since Russia’s aggression in 2022.

While some members of the Western alliance, such as Turkey and Hungary, hold more sympathetic views towards Russia, overall support for Ukraine’s aspirations has remained strong. The EU, with its range of views on Russia and neutral member states like Ireland and Austria, also maintains a significant focus on Ukraine.

Although there may be concerns of “Ukraine fatigue” in Brussels, EU officials have emphasized their unwavering commitment to Ukraine. Financial support of 50 billion euros has been proposed in the coming years, demonstrating Europe’s dedication to Ukraine’s future membership.

Despite the challenges that lie ahead, Ukraine’s path to EU membership shows promise. With ongoing efforts to address corruption and meet the necessary conditions, negotiations are on the horizon. The journey may be long, but the EU’s support for Ukraine remains resolute.