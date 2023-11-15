New Developments in Ukraine’s Missile Capabilities

Ukraine has made significant advancements in its missile capabilities, specifically in repurposing a Soviet-era missile system to strike inside Russia. The S-200 surface-to-air missile system, which was previously used for air defense, is now being utilized for ground attacks.

The S-200 missile system, weighing 7.5 tons and measuring 36 feet in length, has been retired from its traditional role and is being transformed into a ballistic missile for ground strikes. This strategic move by Ukraine comes as it confronts the need to replace its diminishing stockpile of Tochka ballistic missiles, as reported by Forbes.

Reports have surfaced of A-5 GAMMON missiles, which are believed to be projectiles used in the S-200 system, reaching Russian territory. A video circulating online illustrates one such missile hitting the ground in Bryansk Oblast, just north of the Ukraine-Russia border. While it remains unclear how many of these attacks have occurred, the attempted strike on Crimea, reported by Russian news agency Tass, highlights the growing capabilities of Ukraine’s re-engineered missile system.

The S-200 system, with a range of up to 190 miles and an altitude capability of 130,000 feet, has immense potential in its new ground-attack role. These strikes within Russian territory hold strategic significance, challenging the notion that President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine would have minimal repercussions for Russians.

In response to Ukraine’s evolving missile capabilities, Russia’s Aerospace Forces are likely facing mounting pressure to enhance their air defenses over western Russia. The rising threats and the successful repurposing of the S-200 system underscore the need for Russia to bolster its defenses.

As new developments continue to emerge in this area, it is crucial for global security organizations to closely monitor the evolving dynamics between Ukraine and Russia. These advancements in missile capabilities have the potential to shape the regional balance of power and influence the geopolitical landscape.

