Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) have entered a crucial phase in their summer offensive, which was launched two months ago. While the initial stages of the operation saw small-scale engagements across different areas, the focus has now shifted to two key segments. The main thrust of the offensive is directed towards Tokmak and Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region. Supporting this operation is the Ukrainian Marine Corps deployed south of Velyka Novosilka.

The injection of significant AFU reserves into action has created a crisis for the Russian side. Although the situation is not yet critical for the Russian forces, they must act swiftly to mobilize their remaining reserves and counter the Ukrainian offensive. However, the reality of the situation is likely to be more complex than it appears.

One of the main reasons for the Ukrainian offensive’s limited success thus far can be attributed to the deployment of major AFU reserves in other areas, such as Bakhmut and the northern front. This has weakened the forces available for the decisive battle in the Zaporizhzhia region. Nevertheless, the AFU remains determined to break through the Russian defenses and achieve their goals.

