The Next Phase of Fighting: Uncertainties Surrounding Russian Defensive Positions

Recent reports suggest that Ukrainian forces have made advancements in the western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhia Oblast border area, as well as in western Zaporizhia Oblast. These gains come as part of the Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in southern and eastern Ukraine. However, the composition of Russian defensive positions in southern Ukraine remains unclear, generating uncertainties about how the next phase of fighting will unfold.

Previous assessments from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicate that the observed lack of uncommitted Russian forces in the area suggests that upcoming defensive positions may be less heavily defended than the ones already breached by Ukrainian forces. Russian forces have reportedly conducted lateral transfers to the Robotyne area, redeploying elements from the Kherson direction to reinforce defenses.

The level of commitment and resources that Russian forces will dedicate to the upcoming defensive positions is in question. The current positions being penetrated by Ukrainian forces required significant materiel, effort, and manpower to hold. If Russian forces cannot commit the same level of resources and personnel to the next layers of defense, they may face additional challenges. Nonetheless, it is expected that the next defensive layer will pose significant obstacles for the advancing Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian forces have also been engaged in offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction, although confirmed gains have not been reported. Russian forces, on the other hand, have conducted counterattacks but have not made any significant advances. The situation remains fluid, with both sides maneuvering and conducting rotations in the area.

In conclusion, the composition of Russian defensive positions in southern Ukraine continues to raise uncertainties about the upcoming phase of fighting. While Ukrainian forces have made progress, it remains to be seen how Russian forces will adapt and defend the next set of positions. The ongoing dynamics in the region demand careful observation as the conflict develops.