Ukraine Claims Responsibility for Attack on Kerch Strait Bridge

Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service has admitted to orchestrating an attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge last month, connecting Crimea to the mainland, using remotely controlled sea drones. Two drones, known as “Sea Baby,” were equipped with 850kg warheads that caused extensive damage to the bridge’s road and rail infrastructure. The attack resulted in the loss of two lives.

In a recent interview, Vasyl Malyuk, the head of the agency, revealed that Ukraine is behind not only the assault on the bridge but also recent strikes on a Russian warship and an oil tanker supplying fuel for Russia’s military. This admission marks a departure from Ukraine’s previous reluctance to claim responsibility for attacks on Russian infrastructure.

Malyuk emphasized the SBU’s commitment to countering the maritime threat posed to its enemy, Russia. He teased upcoming operations, particularly in the Black Sea waters, promising excitement, especially for Ukraine’s adversaries. By taking credit for these attacks, Ukraine aims to send a clear message to Russia that it is capable of posing significant challenges to its strategic infrastructure.

The Kerch Strait Bridge holds immense importance for Russia, symbolizing its control over Crimea since its occupation in 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin himself visited the bridge upon its completion, hailing it as a miraculous achievement. Its position as a vital connection between Crimea and the Russian mainland has made it an attractive target for Ukraine.

Despite asserting responsibility for the recent attacks, Malyuk did not provide any evidence to support his claims, leaving room for skepticism. However, the SBU did release a video capturing the moment one of the Sea Baby drones struck a concrete pillar of the bridge, along with CCTV footage showing the immediate aftermath of the bombings.

While Russian officials reported the deaths of a couple from the Belgorod region, who were traveling with their 14-year-old daughter, the bridge bombings mainly resulted in traffic disruption. Rail services to Crimea, however, remained unaffected by the attack.

In response to Ukraine’s actions, Russia’s defense ministry announced that it had successfully shot down three Ukrainian drones southwest of Moscow. This incident follows Ukraine’s counteroffensive on the southern front, culminating in the liberation of the village of Urozhaine. The ongoing conflict and heightening tensions have also prompted Russian drone strikes on warehouses in the Ukrainian town of Reni near the Romanian border.

Additionally, Ukraine’s establishment of a temporary maritime corridor, allowing merchant ships to navigate the Bosphorus Strait, is a direct response to Russia’s withdrawal from a grain agreement. To reinforce this move, Ukraine celebrated the departure of the first merchant ship, Joseph Schulte, carrying food and other supplies under the Hong Kong flag.

As Ukrainian-Russian hostilities escalate, both nations continue to engage in military confrontations and assert their dominance in the region. The recent attack on the Kerch Strait Bridge serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing conflict between the two nations and the volatile situation in Ukraine’s Black Sea waters.