Ukraine Launches Ambitious Strikes on Russian Naval Base

In a bold move, Ukraine has launched a series of strikes on a Russian naval base in occupied Crimea, resulting in significant damage to multiple ships. The attack, which occurred early Wednesday morning in Sevastopol, marks Ukraine’s most ambitious strike on the port since the war began.

According to Ukrainian Defense Intelligence representative Andrii Yusov, the landing ship Minsk and the submarine Rostov-on-Don were destroyed in the attack. Both vessels were undergoing repairs at the time of the strike. Yusov described the destruction of the landing ship as an “irreparable loss” to the Russian sea fleet, as Russia no longer produces such ships. Although the Defense Intelligence did not disclose the specific weapon used in the attack, it emphasized that the demilitarization of occupied Ukrainian territories is underway.

It is important to note that CNN cannot independently verify Ukraine’s claims. However, sources familiar with the situation have stated that Ukraine’s strikes on naval bases and vessels in Crimea are part of their counteroffensive strategy. These actions aim to isolate the peninsula and make it more challenging for Russia to sustain its military operations on the Ukrainian mainland.

The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed another operation carried out a day after the Sevastopol attack, targeting two ships in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. Video footage released by the Defense Intelligence arm showed naval drones attacking a Russian patrol ship. The General Staff later stated that the strikes caused some damage. Russia’s Defense Ministry acknowledged that one of its ships, “Sergei Kotov,” had come under attack and successfully repelled it.

Additionally, Ukrainian forces in the Crimean city of Yevpatoria launched an overnight attack using cruise missiles and drones, destroying a Russian air defense complex. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed the operation as a triumph in his nightly address.

These aggressive strikes by Ukraine come after Russia allowed the Black Sea Grain Initiative to expire in July, resuming its blockade of Ukraine’s ports. This action has halted vital grain exports, posing a threat to global food security. Furthermore, Ukraine has faced restrictions on its agricultural products in certain European countries, with bans on imports and gradual reductions in precautions for importation. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expects the European Commission to lift all restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports by Friday, emphasizing that the continuation of the ban would be unacceptable.

With these recent developments, Ukraine has demonstrated its determination to confront the Russian presence in occupied Crimea and protect its interests. The outcome of these strikes and subsequent actions will undoubtedly shape the ongoing conflict in the region.