Ukraine Holds Firm in the Face of Russian Aggression, Seizes Strategic Positions

Ukraine is demonstrating its resolute stance against Russian attacks as it makes small but significant gains on the battlefield. Despite a month of intense Ukrainian advances that broke through the first line of Russian defenses in the southern front, both Russian and Ukrainian forces remained relatively static in the 84th week of the war.

One of the notable achievements for Ukraine was the successful defense and seizure of a trench system south of Robotyne against Russian attempts to recapture it. This trench system, described as a “strongpoint in an interconnected system of trenches, firing systems, and dugouts”, played a vital role in Ukraine’s continued momentum towards its next target, Novoprokopivka.

While Ukrainian assault forces have taken over Russian trenches and are utilizing them to their advantage, their slow assault tactics have hindered their ability to achieve a breakthrough. The independent Russian newspaper Meduza highlighted that the method of using platoon-sized units to take Russian positions one at a time has allowed retreating Russian forces to rebuild their defenses, effectively trapping Ukrainian troops between Robotyne, Novoprokopivka, and Verbove.

Furthermore, an assessment by the head of Britain’s armed forces, Admiral Tony Radakin, revealed that Russian defenses have proven to be stronger than anticipated, foreshadowing a prolonged war ahead. Admiral Radakin also expressed his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin had lost control of the war he initiated, predicting Ukraine’s ultimate victory. This sentiment aligns with Admiral Radakin’s previous assertion that Russia has already lost half of its combat capability in Ukraine.

In a bold move, Ukraine conducted long-distance attacks on Russian soil. A Ukrainian drone successfully dropped two bombs on an electricity substation in the Russian village of Belaya near the Ukrainian border, resulting in a significant disruption to power supply. Additionally, Ukraine’s military intelligence disrupted the production of Russian Kh-59 missiles by targeting the Smolensk plant responsible for their manufacture. These actions aim to hamper the production of Russian weapons.

Ukraine is also amplifying its defense industry to bolster its capabilities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of a new defense industrial program, funded partly by confiscated Russian assets. At the first meeting of the Defense Industries Forum, Ukraine seeks international expertise, funding, and technology to build a robust arsenal for the free world.

In response to the recent US decision to supply Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems, the chairwoman of the German Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmerman, called for the immediate delivery of Taurus missiles. Strack-Zimmerman emphasized that strikes against Crimea using Taurus missiles would be justified as the Russian army is supplied through that territory.

However, there may be potential setbacks in Ukraine’s rearmament efforts. A looming US government shutdown could impact the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, specifically due to the potential absence of government-contracted civilian interpreters during the shutdown.

FAQs

What progress has Ukraine made against Russian defenses? Despite a month of vigorous Ukrainian advances, progress has been relatively small. Ukrainian forces successfully broke through the first line of Russian defenses on the southern front and seized strategic positions. How have Ukrainian forces been trapped between Robotyne, Novoprokopivka, and Verbove? Ukrainian troops have been caught in a triangle between these locations due to their slow assault tactics, which allowed retreating Russian forces to rebuild their defenses. This has hindered Ukraine’s ability to achieve a breakthrough. What actions has Ukraine taken on Russian soil? Ukraine has conducted long-distance attacks on Russian soil, targeting an electricity substation in the village of Belaya near the Ukrainian border and disrupting the production of Russian Kh-59 missiles at the Smolensk plant. How is Ukraine strengthening its defense industry? Ukraine has launched a new defense industrial program, partly funded by confiscated Russian assets. The country aims to draw on international expertise, funding, and technology through the Defense Industries Forum. What military support has Germany offered Ukraine? The chairwoman of the German Bundestag Defense Committee has called for the immediate delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, which would be a significant addition to Ukraine’s military capabilities. What potential setback may impact Ukraine’s rearmament efforts? A looming US government shutdown could impact the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, particularly due to the absence of government-contracted civilian interpreters.

Source: Al Jazeera