Ukraine Strikes Russian Shipyard in Crimea, Disrupting Moscow’s Naval Operations

Ukraine launched a significant offensive on a Russian shipyard in the Crimean port city of Kerch, unleashing 15 cruise missiles on Saturday. This strike damaged a ship and disrupted Moscow’s striking capabilities in the region. The Ukrainian attacks predominantly destroyed 13 missiles mid-air, with one successfully hitting a ship. The Russian defence ministry, known for its terse reports on Ukraine’s strikes, refrained from revealing the name of the damaged vessel.

In a notable move, the Russian Navy had stationed one of its most advanced ships, equipped with the Kalibr cruise missile system, at the Kerch shipyard. Throughout the 20-month-long war, Moscow has utilized these Kalibr missiles to target Ukraine repeatedly. Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of Ukraine’s Air Force, expressed his hopes for the destruction of another Russian flagship similar to the Moskva, which Ukrainian missiles sank on April 14, 2022.

Reports and social media posts, accompanied by videos, captured missile activity and a fire at the shipyard. Nevertheless, the accuracy of these reports could not be verified by Reuters at the time of this writing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted the strategic significance of Ukraine’s increased capacity to target warships and impair Russian surveillance in the Black Sea. These developments have hindered Russia’s war efforts while simultaneously securing a crucial shipping route for Ukraine’s grain exports.

The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, who is installed by Russia, emphasized that there were no casualties resulting from the attack on the shipyard in Kerch. It is worth mentioning that Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move widely condemned by the international community.

Unconfirmed reports from Ukrainian war monitoring Telegram channels suggest that the Askold, a Russian cruise missile carrier, may have suffered damage during the offensive. However, Reuters has been unable to substantiate these claims.

Earlier this year, the Russian defence ministry announced that the Askold, belonging to the Black Sea Fleet, played an active role in targeting Ukrainian entities in the waters near Crimea. Equipped with the Kalibr missile system, the Pantsir medium-range surface-to-air missile system, and anti-aircraft artillery systems, the Askold was slated to officially enter service in the second half of 2023, as reported by Russian state media.

