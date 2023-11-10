Ukraine’s Naval Drones Pose a Unique Threat to Russian Military Vessels

Despite ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Ukrainian intelligence officials reported that their experimental naval drones have successfully damaged two Russian military vessels, including the Buyan mission carrier and Pavel Derzhavin patrol boat. These attacks serve as a testament to Ukraine’s ability to operate in Kremlin-controlled waters, demonstrating their determination to defend their interests in the region.

The Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) conducted a joint operation with the navy to target the Buyan missile carrier in the port of Sevastopol, while the Pavel Derzhavin patrol boat was hit two days prior. Additionally, the Russian submarine Alrosa faced an attack but managed to escape unscathed. These strikes were carried out using a new unmanned sea drone known as the “Sea Baby.”

With limited information available, it is clear that Ukraine has developed innovative technologies to launch precise underwater attacks, catching Russian minesweepers and divers off guard. The use of fully submersible unmanned attack boats suggests a level of sophistication and stealth that is not commonly associated with conventional naval warfare.

The attacks have delivered significant blows to Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet, based in Sevastopol, Crimea, which Russia occupied in 2014. Crimea has since become a strategic stronghold for Russian military operations, allowing them to launch missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. However, Ukraine’s retaliatory measures have proven effective, with their missiles, self-destructing aerial drones, and sea drones inflicting damage on Russian ships.

Although the strikes have degraded the Black Sea Fleet’s role as a combined arms headquarters, it still remains a formidable naval force. Ukrainian attacks have had a substantial impact on Russian commanders’ morale and the Russian information space, creating shockwaves within their ranks.

As the conflict continues to escalate, Ukraine’s naval drones present a unique threat to Russia’s military capabilities. These unmanned technologies give Ukraine a distinct advantage, enabling them to disrupt Russian operations in the Black Sea and challenge Moscow’s control over the region. As both sides navigate these turbulent waters, the balance of power in the Black Sea hangs in the balance.