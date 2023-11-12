The Ukrainian military targets Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of missile strikes at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea. This attack on a heavily protected target demonstrates Ukraine’s growing capability to target Russian military infrastructure across the region.

The Ukrainian Air Force released a statement confirming the successful strike on the command headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet, located in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol. The exact details of the strike and the type of missiles used have not been disclosed. However, the commander of Ukraine’s air force took to social media to mock Russia’s claim that all the missiles had been shot down by air defenses. He also referenced a previous strike on a Russian base in the occupied city of Melitopol, emphasizing that more attacks would follow.

Although independent verification of the Ukrainian claims is not available, video footage posted on social media shows smoke rising from the targeted building. The damage to the headquarters suggests a significant failure by Russia’s air defenses. Russia has maintained the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol since the collapse of the Soviet Union under a lease agreement. It is believed that Russian military personnel stationed there played a role in the invasion of Crimea in 2014.

Overall, this assault on Sevastopol is part of a broader effort by Ukraine to regain control over its territory, including Crimea and regions under Russian control. The recent string of attacks on the Black Sea Fleet, including the alleged missile strike on a submarine and landing vessel, highlights the escalating tensions in the area.

