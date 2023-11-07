Ukraine has strongly refuted a recent investigation by The New York Times, which claimed that evidence pointed to Ukrainian forces accidentally bombing a local market in Kostiantynivka, resulting in the deaths of 15 people. According to the Ukrainian law enforcement, the attack was actually perpetrated by Russian forces.

The New York Times based its report on a combination of witness testimonies, findings from the investigation in Kostiantynivka, and analysis of video footage and anonymous Telegram channels. However, Ukrainian authorities have countered these claims, pointing to evidence that suggests Russia’s involvement in the tragedy.

Artem Dehtiarenko, a spokesperson for the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), stated that the fragments of the rocket found at the scene of the bombing indicate that it was carried out using a Russian S-300 missile system. Ukrainian investigators also have other materials that suggest the culpability of the enemy in this attack.

The Ukrainian Army Strategic Communications Center has called for a proper, official investigation to be conducted before any speculation or conjecture takes place. They attribute the doubts raised by foreign media to Russian propaganda tactics.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasized the need for a thorough examination by investigative authorities to address the growing conspiracy theories surrounding Russia’s involvement in the Kostiantynivka attack.

Podolyak underlined that Ukraine has only engaged in defensive actions to protect its territory, while Russia has been responsible for instigating the invasion and subsequent war. He expressed confidence that Ukrainian society would receive answers once the investigations are completed.

When contacted for comment, The New York Times did not provide a response. The dispute between Ukraine and the newspaper underscores the complexity of the situation in Kostiantynivka and highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.