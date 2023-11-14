Is Putin Using Hamas Visit to Moscow to Fuel Another Front in Ukraine?

Amidst the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hinted at Russia’s potential involvement in creating a second front. Senior officials from Hamas recently visited Moscow for talks, leading Zelenskyy to suggest that Russia might be benefiting from the war in the Middle East.

During a video conference with EU leaders at a summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy emphasized the need to prevent further escalation of the international fire in the Middle East. He warned that the enemies of freedom are keen on bringing the free world to a second front, highlighting the importance of addressing this scenario collectively. Zelenskyy stressed that restoring security in the Middle East is pivotal for establishing security in Europe.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Hamas, led by Mousa Abu Marzook, visited Moscow to discuss the release of foreign hostages, including Russians, held by the group in Gaza. The delegation held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously cautioned against an Israeli ground invasion of Gaza, stating that it could lead to a broader regional conflict. Putin stressed their primary goal is to put a stop to the bloodshed and violence. He warned that further escalation of the crisis could have grave and destructive consequences, extending far beyond the borders of the Middle East.

Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began in February 2022, has resulted in the loss of thousands of civilian lives and has caused millions of Ukrainian refugees to seek shelter in Europe and other parts of the world.

At the Brussels summit, EU leaders are actively discussing the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. These twin wars are posing significant challenges to the bloc’s foreign policy objectives, particularly due to the difficulties European leaders are facing in aligning their positions on Israel.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo acknowledged the overshadowing effect of the Middle East conflict on discussions about Ukraine. He stated that it is clear the turmoil in the Middle East is casting a shadow over the situation in Ukraine.

