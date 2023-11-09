Ukraine Braces for Second Winter of War Amidst Persistent Attacks

Ukraine is once again preparing for a grueling winter as it faces a barrage of missile and drone attacks from Russia that have left its energy system even more vulnerable than before. Despite significant efforts by engineers over the summer to repair the damaged equipment and the possibility of improved air defenses, the country is still ill-prepared for the coming winter, leaving millions without basic necessities like light, heat, and water.

While the exact impact of the attacks on Ukraine’s energy system remains unclear, the United Nations estimated that the country’s power generation capacity has been reduced to roughly half of pre-invasion levels. Over 19 gigawatts of power have been destroyed, damaged, or occupied out of nearly 37 gigawatts. The direct damage to Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been estimated at $8.8 billion.

Last winter, Ukraine was fortunate to experience milder weather, quick repairs, and electricity imports from Europe, which helped mitigate the effects of power outages. However, officials are predicting more challenging conditions this time around. Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovy even warned that his city should prepare for up to two months without electricity.

Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK, has been particularly hard-hit, with its power stations repeatedly targeted by Russian missiles and drones. While extensive repair work has taken place, the reliability of the energy system is expected to be lower than before due to the significant damage suffered.

Despite these challenges, the Ukrainian government is implementing measures to bolster the country’s energy resilience. This includes storing enough gas to get through the winter without imports for the first time in three decades and decentralizing the energy sector. Additionally, businesses and cities are taking matters into their own hands by investing in small-scale renewables and installing generators.

While Ukraine continues to face significant obstacles in its energy sector, it remains determined to withstand the persistent attacks from Russia. The country is striving to improve its preparedness for the coming winter, albeit with limited time and resources. As the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated, “Russian terror will no longer be a surprise, and everyone is preparing for it.”