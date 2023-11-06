Ukraine Claims Victory Over Russian Naval Infantry Brigade, Revealing Struggles within Russian Military

Ukraine has celebrated what they believe is a major victory in their ongoing conflict with Russia, claiming to have “completely defeated” the Russian 810th Naval Infantry Brigade. This would mark the second time that Ukraine has managed to render the brigade combat-ineffective, dealing a significant blow to the Russian military.

In an interview with The War Zone, Ukraine’s spy chief, Kyrylo Budanov, revealed that the Russian brigade had withdrawn after suffering a crushing defeat during Ukraine’s counteroffensive. While the claim has not been independently verified, experts from the Institute for the Study of War believe that Budanov’s description aligns with the United States military’s definition of a mission to “destroy,” which entails rendering the enemy force combat-ineffective until it can be reconstituted.

This triumph for Ukraine comes after their previous success in April 2022, when they reported destroying the brigade and inflicting heavy casualties. The losses included the brigade’s commander, Colonel Aleksey Sharov. Since then, the Russian military had managed to reconstitute the 810th Brigade, but Ukraine’s recent victory exemplifies the wider challenges faced by the Russian military.

According to the UK Ministry of Defense, the Russian military has been grappling with extreme attrition and high turnover. The heavy losses suffered by the 810th Brigade serve as a clear illustration of these underlying issues. However, Russia’s vast population continues to provide a source for recruitment and conscription, ensuring a continuous flow of soldiers to replenish their forces.

The outcome of this latest confrontation highlights the resilience and determination of Ukraine’s armed forces in their ongoing battle against Russian aggression. As the conflict rages on, it remains to be seen how both sides will adapt and respond to the shifting dynamics on the ground.