Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, talks held in Saudi Arabia have delivered an impactful blow to Russia, according to a senior Ukrainian official. More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and various European nations, were present in the discussions aimed at establishing principles for a peaceful resolution. Notably absent from the talks was Russia, who dismissed the meetings as a futile attempt by Western powers to rally support for Ukraine.

Despite Russia’s absence, the Ukrainian official emphasized that all participating countries fully supported Ukrainian independence and territorial integrity. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s proposed 10 principles for peace, which include the withdrawal of Russian troops and the return of Ukraine’s territories, were met with widespread support. The talks concluded with an agreement to convene another meeting of political advisers in approximately six weeks.

China, a key ally of Russia, declared its impartiality in the conflict and the talks. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured his Russian counterpart that China would uphold an independent and unbiased position as it seeks a political settlement for Ukraine. While China’s attendance at the talks suggests a potential shift in Beijing’s approach, experts caution that it does not signify a complete abandonment of its support for Moscow.

During the talks, China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, who previously served as the ambassador to Russia, represented China’s interests. Li Hui’s presence in Jeddah and China’s engagement in European capitals earlier this year indicate a concerted effort to find common ground for a future political resolution.

The Jeddah conference received praise from the German government, who regarded it as a successful meeting demonstrating the international community’s commitment to ending the war in Ukraine. Moving forward, these talks have paved the way for a broader coalition of powers to support Ukraine’s vision of peace.

Source: Reuters (https://www.reuters.com)