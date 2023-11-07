Polish Farmers Struggle with Grain Surplus as Prices Plummet

Polish farmers in the eastern region are facing a significant challenge as they grapple with an overwhelming surplus of grain that they are unable to sell at profitable prices. The issue has been exacerbated by the influx of cheap Ukrainian grain into the European Union last year, causing prices to plummet and creating a glut in the market.

The ruling Law and Justice party, in an effort to appease disgruntled farmers before the upcoming elections, has implemented subsidies and upheld an expired E.U.-backed embargo on various agricultural products. However, experts warn that the ongoing dispute over grain could strain relations between Poland and Ukraine, two countries that have built a strong alliance in the face of Russian aggression.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest wheat producers, exporting an immense amount of grain each year. This puts Ukrainian farmers in direct competition with their European counterparts, leading to tensions and concerns over the future of European agriculture. While Polish farmers are struggling under the weight of surplus grain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Poland of creating unnecessary political drama and playing into the hands of Russia.

For the Law and Justice party, retaining the support of rural voters in the east is crucial for securing a third term in office. With the opposition bloc polling at a competitive 26 percent and the far-right Confederation party gaining traction, Law and Justice must focus their efforts on maintaining their stronghold in the eastern districts. The grain issue has become a central concern for farmers across the country, with many expressing frustration over the government’s inability to address long-term problems such as port and transportation capacity.

While the current ban on Ukrainian grain may provide temporary relief for Polish farmers, experts argue that it is ultimately an empty promise. Cereal prices are still impacted by international market trends, and the ban does not address the underlying issues that affect the profitability of Polish agriculture. As the elections draw near, it remains to be seen how the dispute over grain will shape the political landscape in Poland and its relationship with Ukraine.