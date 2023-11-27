Ukraine and Russia Engage in Winter Aerial Campaign

After a recent and unprecedented spell of drone attacks, Ukraine and Russia have initiated a winter aerial campaign characterized by retaliatory strikes. The two countries have engaged in a series of drone attacks targeting various regions, including Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that in the past 24 hours, Ukraine had shot down 24 drones over Russia, with an additional 50 unmanned aerial vehicles being intercepted over the eastern regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv. The Ministry also noted the interception of two S-200 anti-aircraft missiles over the Sea of Azov, which had been repurposed by both sides for ground-to-ground attacks.

In response to the barrage of drones launched by Russia, Ukraine retaliated by carrying out their own series of strikes. Despite Russia’s claims of downing all but one of the UAVs, Ukraine has shown its preparedness and resilience in defending against such attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been vocal about the need for increased defense measures, emphasizing that the country must remain vigilant against possible terrorist strikes on its infrastructure. Zelensky has indicated that Ukraine is more prepared now than it was during the previous winter campaign, stating that they are actively working on strengthening their defensive capabilities and will not hesitate to respond to any aggression.

As part of its retaliatory strategy, Ukraine has increased its use of drone attacks within Russian borders and occupied territories. The development and deployment of new drone platforms, such as the long-range UAV known as the “Beaver,” have enabled Ukraine to carry out strikes on targets as far as Moscow. With a range of approximately 620 miles, these drones have the potential to reach major cities in western Russia.

The Ukrainian state-owned defense conglomerate, Ukroboronprom, has announced the mass production of the “Beaver” and has expressed confidence in Ukraine’s ability to become a leading producer and exporter of drones in the world. The country’s “drone tsar,” Mykhailo Fedorov, believes that Ukraine’s experience in utilizing drones during the ongoing conflict will serve as a valuable resource for other nations in the future.

As the winter season brings freezing temperatures and snowfall to the region, Ukraine and Russia find themselves locked in a cycle of retaliatory drone attacks. The impact of these attacks on civilian life and infrastructure remains a major concern, as both countries navigate the challenges of defending their territories and maintaining stability in the region.

