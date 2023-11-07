Ukraine’s Monument Embraces National Identity, Breaking Away from Moscow’s Shadow

In a symbolic act of defiance against its Soviet past and Moscow’s influence, Ukraine’s national trident has been proudly installed on the iconic Motherland monument in Kyiv. This monumental shift, representative of the country’s relentless endeavors to break away from its historical bondage, serves as a visible testament to Ukraine’s pursuit of national identity.

The Motherland monument, a towering steel statue of a female warrior, has graced the Kyiv skyline since its completion in 1981. This powerful figure gazes resolutely towards the east, brandishing a mighty 16-meter sword and an eight-meter shield. Originally, this shield bore the Soviet Union’s coat of arms, a symbol intrinsically tied to Moscow’s dominance.

However, in line with Ukraine’s commitment to “decommunize” and move beyond its Soviet legacy, the coat of arms has been unceremoniously dismantled. Workers are diligently replacing it with a 500-kg trident, a quintessential symbol of Ukrainian national pride and independence.

The impetus for this transformation can be traced back to Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine, which triggered a resurgence of Ukrainian self-identity and a strategic realignment towards the West. Displaying unwavering resilience and a desire to shed the shackles of the past, Ukrainians toppled statues of Vladimir Lenin during the 2014 Maidan Revolution, rejecting authoritarianism and communism in favor of closer ties with the European Union.

Since then, Ukraine has embarked on a tireless mission to eradicate Soviet symbols from its public spaces. Statues of Russian poets and Soviet generals have been torn down or defaced, while murals and art depicting communist propaganda have been meticulously covered up or removed. Moreover, countless streets, towns, and villages have undergone renaming, with an emphasis on national history, prominent Ukrainians, and international supporters of Ukraine’s freedom.

The installation of the national trident on the Motherland monument stands as a symbol of Ukraine’s unwavering commitment to embracing its own unique narrative and severing ties with Moscow’s shadow. It symbolizes the transformation of Ukraine from a nation overshadowed by its past to a nation determined to define its own future.

Sources:

– Reuters: Workers install Ukraine’s national trident on iconic Kyiv monument (https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/workers-install-ukraines-national-trident-iconic-kyiv-monument-2022-08-06/)