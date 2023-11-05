Ukraine’s Tank Fleet Expansion: Boosting Capabilities Amidst Conflict

Amidst Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces, reports suggest that the country will receive a significant number of Leopard 1 tanks through a new European deal. The tanks, previously owned by Belgian defense company OIP Land Systems, have been sold to an undisclosed European nation. A spokeswoman from OIP Land Systems declined to comment on the transaction.

While the exact number of tanks remains uncertain, it is reported that around 30 of these tanks will be refurbished and subsequently sent to Ukraine. The German government has stepped in to fund the revamp of 32 Leopard 1 tanks as part of its recently announced aid package for Ukraine. This development comes after Germany’s previous delivery of 10 Leopard 1A5s and 18 Leopard 2A6s to Ukraine.

Despite the fact that Leopard 1 tanks are not as advanced as their Leopard 2 counterparts, experts believe that they will still provide a boost to Ukraine’s troops both in terms of numbers and capabilities. The Leopard 1, first manufactured by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann in the mid-1960s, remains in active service in nine countries. With over 4,700 tanks produced, it continues to be a reliable asset on the battlefield.

The Leopard 1, weighing 42 tons and equipped with a 105mm main armament and two 7.62mm machine guns, will undergo refurbishments to ensure optimal performance. This refurbishment process is necessary as many Western countries have struggled to meet Ukraine’s demands for battle tanks due to the need for overhauling decommissioned stocks.

The successful integration of these tanks into Ukraine’s existing fleet will require swift training for Ukrainian tank crews. Training has already begun, with crews familiarizing themselves with the Leopard 1A5s in Germany in preparation for the long-awaited counteroffensive.

As this conflict continues to unfold, it is crucial for Ukraine to bolster its military capabilities. The addition of Leopard 1 tanks, despite their age, serves as a testament to the resourcefulness and determination of Ukraine to defend its sovereignty in the face of adversity.