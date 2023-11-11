POLISH TRUCKERS PROTEST EU DEAL AFFECTING UKRAINIAN DRIVERS

Polish truckers have taken to blocking border crossings with Ukraine in protest against an EU deal that allows easier access for cheaper Ukrainian drivers into the bloc. Unlike the Polish government-imposed ban on Ukrainian grain imports, this protest is not sanctioned by Warsaw. The protesters have blocked three key border crossings and are halting commercial traffic until the government in Warsaw and decision-makers in Brussels restore limits on transport operations for Ukrainian haulers. The Polish transport industry claims that Ukrainian trucks have increased dramatically since the war, causing concern among Polish truckers who feel threatened by cheaper competition. These protests come at a challenging time for Ukraine, as they are already dealing with the impact of Poland’s grain ban and struggling to export goods to maintain their economy. The Polish and Ukrainian governments, as well as the European Commission, are urging the protesters to allow the trucks through and stop the blockade. However, the lack of decision-makers in Warsaw, due to a political transition, is making it difficult to address this issue.