Ukrainian forces have recently initiated a counteroffensive in an attempt to regain control of territories captured by Russian troops. However, they are encountering strong resistance from the well-fortified Russian lines in the western parts of the Donetsk region. The ongoing battles in the region have intensified as Ukrainian fighters strive to establish a foothold to the east of the town of Staromaiorske.

The Russian-installed official, Vladimir Rogov, who holds authority in parts of Zaporizhzhia controlled by Moscow, reported intense fighting taking place south of Velyka Novosilka. Ukrainian troops are determined to break through Russian lines and make their way down to the coast on the Sea of Azov. Rogov expressed concern over the enemy’s successful infiltration into the northern part of Urozhaine after enduring two weeks of fierce clashes.

While Ukrainian forces managed to gain control of a part of Urozhaine, Russian soldiers still maintain control over the southern section. This has raised suspicions that the Ukrainians are aiming to seize a town further south, Staromlynivka. Oleg Chekhov, a spokesperson for Russia’s Vostok battle group, revealed that the Ukrainian troops were targeting an attack direction towards Urozhaine and Staromaiorske, resulting in significant losses on their side.

Chekhov emphasized the effectiveness of Russian artillery fire in repelling the Ukrainian advance. In a video shared by Russia’s defence ministry, Chekhov showcased the destruction of Ukrainian pontoons that were intended for crossing the Mokri Yali river. Additionally, nearby targets including a stronghold were annihilated, thwarting the Ukrainian forces’ progress.

Since June, Ukraine’s attempt to reclaim territories lost to Russia has yielded mixed results. While they have managed to recapture a few villages in the south and some areas around the city of Bakhmut in the east, major gains against the heavily fortified Russian troops have yet to be achieved. The counteroffensive, though valiant, has been met with substantial resistance, highlighting the challenges faced by Ukrainian forces.

As the conflict persists, the battle for control in the region remains ongoing. Both sides continue to strategize and adapt their tactics as they engage in this protracted conflict. The situation in the Donetsk region continues to be closely monitored by international observers, hoping for a resolution that ensures stability and peace in the region.