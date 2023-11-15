European Leaders Express Weariness towards Ukraine Conflict, Italian Prime Minister Deceived by Prank Callers

European leaders have voiced their weariness and exhaustion with the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In a phone call that she believed was with officials from the African Union, Meloni discussed the fatigue surrounding the conflict and the need for a resolution.

The audio of the call, which took place in September, was leaked online by Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, also known as Vovan and Lexus. They have been accused of engaging in information warfare on behalf of the Kremlin by targeting prominent Western figures who have criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Meloni’s office released a statement expressing regret over the deception, stating that she had been deceived by an imposter posing as the head of the African Union. The call took place before meetings with African leaders at the U.N. General Assembly.

The leaked conversation highlights a growing concern expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has urged the West to continue its support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy noted that some individuals in the world have become desensitized to the war in Ukraine, and fatigue with the ongoing conflict is spreading.

Meloni, during the 13-minute call, also criticized international partners for not doing enough to address the issue of migration. She expressed frustration with the perception that only Italy should bear the responsibility of solving this problem.

It is not the first time that high-profile politicians have fallen victim to such pranks. Previous targets of Vovan and Lexus include former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (whom they impersonated during a call with Merkel), former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and singer Elton John.

