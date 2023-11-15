Ukraine’s Growing Arsenal: German Taurus KEPD 350 Cruise Missiles on the Horizon

Ukraine is on the brink of acquiring a powerful weapon in its defense against Russia, as it potentially receives long-range Taurus cruise missiles from Germany. This alliance has the potential to bolster Ukraine’s capability to strike critical Russian targets that are located far away.

The Ukrainian government has recently requested Western support in the form of long-range strike weapons, and countries like the UK and France have already committed to providing missiles such as the Anglo-French Storm Shadow, or SCALP, missiles. Now, Ukraine has turned to Germany for the highly sophisticated Taurus cruise missiles.

While Germany is yet to make a final decision on providing Ukraine with these missiles, the possibility of their deployment has raised concerns about escalation. However, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev, has dismissed this notion, calling it a “pseudo-argument.” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has emphasized that no decision has been made yet, and highlighted that the United States has not supplied these cruise missiles either.

The Taurus missile, with a length of 16 feet, boasts an impressive range of over 310 miles, which is twice that of the Storm Shadow. It is manufactured by MBDA, a European missile manufacturer. However, experts suggest that the Storm Shadow may have an even greater strike range than officially stated.

There have been debates regarding the exact range of the 3,100-pound Taurus missile. Some political discussions indicate a range of around 430 miles. Nonetheless, it has been agreed that Ukraine’s use of these long-range weapons will not target recognized Russian territory or politically sensitive Russian sites.

If Germany agrees to provide Taurus missiles, it is likely that they will request the same guarantee. Consequently, the effective range would be limited to operations within Ukrainian territory. Despite small differences in design and overall range, both the Taurus and Storm Shadow missiles offer similar capabilities, designed to strike hardened and buried targets.

As these developments unfold, Ukraine’s quest for advanced weaponry remains a priority. With potential support from Germany, Ukraine could be one step closer to strengthening its defense capabilities against Russia.

