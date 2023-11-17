A Challenging Path towards Peace in Ukraine

Talks in Saudi Arabia this weekend aimed at resolving the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine are anticipated to be arduous. However, Kyiv remains optimistic in its efforts to garner support from more nations for its proposed peace plan, according to the head of Kyiv’s delegation.

The meeting in Jeddah, which will include national security advisors and other senior officials from approximately 40 countries, excluding Russia, is seen as an opportunity to establish key principles for ending the conflict between the two nations.

Andriy Yermak, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office and primary envoy for the talks, acknowledged the challenges but expressed faith in the truth and goodwill behind their cause. In an interview published on his Telegram messaging app, he highlighted the importance of shared principles, despite existing disagreements and varying positions.

While direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are currently unlikely, given the ongoing violence and Ukraine’s focus on recapturing territory through a counter-offensive, Ukraine’s immediate objective is to build a broader coalition of diplomatic support beyond its core Western allies. This entails reaching out to countries in the Global South, including India, Brazil, and South Africa, many of which have maintained a publicly neutral stance.

President Zelenskyy envisions this initiative leading to a “peace summit” in the autumn, where world leaders can endorse the principles outlined in his own 10-point settlement formula. It is worth noting that Moscow has rejected Zelenskyy’s peace proposal.

