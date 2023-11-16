Ukraine Considers Counterattacks on Russian Energy Infrastructure Amidst Escalating Tensions

Ukraine Energy Minister German Galushchenko has expressed openness to the possibility of launching attacks on Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure if Russia intensifies its targeting of Ukraine’s electric system this winter. Galushchenko made these statements after a series of cyberattacks and the anticipation of physical attacks by Russia on Ukraine’s electric grid during the colder months when energy consumption increases.

The Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also stated last month that Ukraine would respond to any escalation of attacks on its power grid by Russia. This raises concerns about the potential impact on global energy markets and the potential ripple effect on European nations.

When asked if Ukraine’s response could include targeting Russia’s extensive oil and gas operations, Galushchenko stated that it would only be fair to respond in a similar manner. He clarified that he is not a member of the Ukrainian military and did not discuss the possibility of targeting Russian energy operations with U.S. government officials, as his role is in the Ukraine national security and defense council.

While Europe has already reduced its reliance on Russian oil and natural gas, thanks to increased imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas, Russia still sells significant volumes to China and India. Galushchenko dismissed concerns that attacking Russia’s energy infrastructure would cause a spike in prices, as he believes other producers could compensate for any supply shortage.

Furthermore, Galushchenko emphasized that gas and oil are readily available from sources other than Russia, minimizing the potential impact on prices. He pointed out that Germany and other European countries are presently facing a gas glut due to mild weather conditions that have reduced the need for much of the liquefied natural gas purchased last winter.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the culprits behind the sabotage of Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline in September 2022, which transported gas from Russia to Europe. However, German investigators have previously noted the presence of “traces” indicating potential involvement of Ukrainian citizens.

During his visit to Washington, D.C., Galushchenko met with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt, and lawmakers to discuss Ukraine’s need for American aerial defense systems and other equipment. The officials’ representatives did not respond to inquiries about the meetings.

Galushchenko also advocated for sanctions targeting Russia’s nuclear industry, including state-controlled nuclear energy company Rosatom. He urged such measures to compel Russian personnel to vacate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant complex, which the Russian military captured in early 2022. The nuclear fuel and technology sector represents a significant export for Russia, and critics argue that the purchases of Russian nuclear fuel and technology by the United States and Europe indirectly fund Moscow’s military endeavors.

Russia’s continued occupation of the Zaporizhzhia plant complex is a major concern for Ukraine. Equipment at the plant is deteriorating while remaining idle, raising concerns about the potential for a nuclear accident in a country that already experienced the devastating Chernobyl disaster in 1986. The International Atomic Energy Agency maintains a presence at the complex but has been unsuccessful in persuading Russia to relinquish the nuclear plant.

Galushchenko emphasized the urgency of finding new strategies to address the situation and proposed sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry as a means to exert pressure. He believes that without leveraging economic measures, there is little chance of compelling Russia to cooperate.

