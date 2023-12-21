The Stalemate Continues: Ukraine Disappointed and Anxious about Aid from Allies

Ukraine’s hopes for a successful counteroffensive against Russia were dashed as the year came to a close. Disappointment spread across the battlefield, with Ukrainian troops growing increasingly somber and anxious about the future of Western aid for their war effort. Amidst this gloom, other events unfolded, including a rebellion in Russia, a dam collapse in Ukraine, and a staggering loss of life on both sides.

After 22 months since the invasion, Russia still maintains control over one-fifth of Ukraine, with the front line barely budging throughout the year. However, the true crunch does not lie on the battlefield but rather in the political deliberations happening in Western countries. The strain on these nations, which have long supported Ukraine’s fight against its formidable adversary, is palpable as discussions regarding billions in financial aid become increasingly challenging.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, finding himself two years into a costly miscalculation, is playing a waiting game. He believes that the West’s support will eventually crumble under the weight of political divisions, war fatigue, and competing global demands. This strategy could prove fruitful for Putin, especially after the United States’ elections in November next year, where some Republican candidates are advocating for a reduction in support for Ukraine’s war.

The changing political landscape on both sides of the Atlantic could tilt the scales in Putin’s favor. This uncertainty benefits him as he endeavors to keep Ukraine in a state of limbo, eventually coercing the country into accepting an unfavorable resolution to end the war. In December, Putin announced his intention to run for reelection in March, indicating his determination to maintain his authoritarian grip on Russia for at least another six years.

While Western sanctions have had an impact, they have not succeeded in crippling the Russian economy. Russian forces continue to dictate much of the battlefield, fortified by defensive lines featuring deep minefields that have effectively halted Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

According to Marina Miron of the Defense Studies Department of King’s College London, the hurried launch of the counteroffensive was a political move to demonstrate that Western aid could change the course of the war. However, the offensive proved to be a failure due to Ukraine’s ill-preparedness. Putin secured a long-awaited victory in May when his forces took control of the bombed-out city of Bakhmut. This triumph served as a symbol to the Russian people after their failed winter offensive stalled at other Ukrainian cities and towns.

In June, a mutiny led by the Wagner mercenary group posed a significant challenge to Putin’s authority. However, he swiftly defused the rebellion, ensuring the loyalty of his armed forces and reaffirming his control over the Kremlin. The mutiny leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, met a dubious fate in a plane crash, while Russian authorities quickly and forcefully silenced any public dissent regarding the war.

While Putin has encountered setbacks, such as the International Criminal Court issuing a warrant for his arrest on charges of war crimes in March, he remains resolute. This warrant has prevented him from traveling to many countries, but his influence and grip on power within Russia remain unchallenged.

Despite Ukraine managing to regain roughly half the territory occupied by Russia’s forces since the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the stalemate continues. Ukraine stands disappointed by the lack of progress, anxious about the wavering support from its allies, and unsure of what the future holds. Only time will tell if a breakthrough can be achieved in this enduring conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is the current status of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia?

A: Russia still controls roughly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory, and the front line has seen little movement throughout the year.

Q: What is the outlook for Western aid to Ukraine?

A: The future of Western aid is uncertain as political deliberations in Western countries become more strained.

Q: How is Russian President Vladimir Putin approaching the situation?

A: Putin is playing a waiting game, hoping that support for Ukraine from the West will dwindle over time.

Q: What impact have Western sanctions had on Russia’s economy?

A: While the sanctions have had some effect, they have not crippled the Russian economy.

Q: Why was the Ukrainian counteroffensive considered a failure?

A: The counteroffensive was launched prematurely, and Ukraine’s forces were not adequately prepared.

Sources:

– Original Article: [URL]

– The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research: [URL]

– Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations: [URL]

– Marina Miron, Defense Studies Department of King’s College London: [URL]

– Mathieu Boulegue, consulting fellow for the Russia-Eurasia program at Chatham House think tank: [URL]