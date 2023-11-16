The Rise of Ukraine’s Drone Warfare as Russian Attacks Escalate

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a new battleground has emerged – aerial drones. Ukraine’s military has reported a significant increase in drone attacks launched by Russia, sparking what can be described as a “drone war” in the region. These attacks have led to the destruction of millions of dollars’ worth of Russian military equipment.

One of Ukraine’s new drone units, part of the 24th Mechanized Brigade, has provided rare access to CBS News. As we observed, soldiers from the unit demonstrated their expertise in commanding fleets of small aircraft to effectively target and eliminate enemy hardware and personnel. Their most advanced drone, the R18 octocopter, designed and manufactured in Ukraine, has proven to be a game-changer in this conflict.

Equipped with thermal imaging cameras, the R18 octocopter becomes especially lethal after dark. Footage shared by Ukrainian troops showed how it illuminated a Russian Howitzer artillery piece before destroying it. Since its inception in May, this drone unit, with just over 60 troops, has already destroyed 10 Russian tanks.

The commander of the 24th Mechanized Brigade, codenamed “Hasan,” revealed that the unit has dealt a significant blow to the Russian military, destroying around $40 million worth of Russian hardware in just one month. As a result, the unit is set to expand its manpower from 60 to 100 troops, accommodating the increasing need for drones.

Amidst the escalating drone war, Ukraine faces challenges in procuring these indispensable weapons. According to estimates, Ukraine is using and losing approximately 10,000 drones every month. While many of the drones used by Ukrainian forces are sourced from China, the supply has become more limited since China officially banned drone exports to both Ukraine and Russia. However, middlemen and third-party countries continue to facilitate the procurement process, albeit at a slower pace.

In a concealed workshop, Ukrainian commander “Taras” oversees the adaptation and repair of drones obtained through various channels. This resourcefulness is crucial given that new U.S. aid for Ukraine has been suspended, making the optimization of resources paramount.

The members of the drone unit we encountered wanted to express their gratitude to the American people for their support. They emphasized that the drones funded by American aid are not being wasted but, rather, are saving lives on the frontlines.

As the conflict intensifies and drones become an increasingly significant factor in the battle between Ukraine and Russia, it is evident that this technology has become an essential tool for Ukraine’s defense forces. The relentless efforts of Ukraine’s drone unit, aided by advancements in drone technology, are successfully countering Russian aggression and preserving the country’s sovereignty.