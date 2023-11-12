Ukraine’s Drone Operation Damages Russian Supersonic Bomber

In a striking development, Ukraine has successfully targeted and damaged a prominent Russian supersonic jet using an advanced drone strike. Although the reports are yet to be independently verified, social media images capturing the incident demonstrate the Russian long-range bomber, the Tupolev Tu-22, engulfed in flames. While facts surrounding this event remain critical, official comments from both sides shed light on the matter.

Russia’s defense ministry revealed that a fire broke out at a military airfield in the Novgorod region due to an attack from a Ukrainian drone. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the fire was swiftly extinguished. The Novgorod region, located northwest of Moscow, is several hundred kilometers away from Ukraine’s border. Ukrainian authorities, on the other hand, have refrained from acknowledging any involvement in the strike, which aligns with their tendencies to remain tight-lipped about attacks on Russian territory.

The BBC’s analysis of the images suggests that the targeted jet has been widely utilized by Russia in launching missiles on Ukraine during the ongoing war. Distinctive features, such as the nose cone of the Tu-22, were visible in the photos posted on the Telegram platform. Additionally, The New Voice of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian drones had recently damaged five planes, indicating a surge in their offensive capabilities.

Furthermore, it is not the first time that drone strikes have reached deep into Russian territory. Recent months have witnessed an increase in such incidents. Most notably, Russia’s defense ministry announced the successful interception of a missile launched by Ukraine over the Crimean peninsula, an area annexed by Russia in 2014. The Crimean region has experienced an escalation in drone and missile attacks since then.

Unconfirmed reports from the Moscow region suggest that an unfortunate incident occurred when debris from another Ukrainian drone, intercepted by Russian air defenses, fell onto a residential house, injuring two individuals. The aftermath disrupted air traffic in Moscow’s four major airports, causing delays for both passenger and cargo planes.

Ukrainian intelligence, known as the GUR, claims that it was responsible for the destruction of the Tu-22 M3 bomber on August 19. Additionally, two other aircraft were reportedly damaged during subsequent drone attacks. Similarly, in an attack two days later, two bomber planes in Kaluga also suffered damage due to drones controlled by GUR operatives.

As drone warfare continues to shape conflicts around the world, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia showcases the evolving nature of these unmanned aerial vehicles. The ability to strike deep into enemy territory presents new challenges and opportunities for both sides. With neither side overtly acknowledging their actions, it remains to be seen how these drone-based attacks will impact the larger dynamics of the conflict.

