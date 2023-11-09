Ukraine Strikes Russian Tanker: Drones Make Their Mark in the Black Sea Conflict

In a bold move, Ukraine has unleashed another drone strike on a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea. This comes just 24 hours after an attack on a major Russian port that resulted in damages to a warship. Ukraine’s Security Service, though not directly claiming responsibility for the strikes, has confirmed that such special operations are conducted legally within the country’s territorial waters. Vasyl Maliuk, the head of Ukraine’s Security Service, made it clear that Russia has the power to end these strikes by simply leaving Ukrainian waters and land.

Russia itself has acknowledged the strike on the tanker, stating that the vessel, known as “Sig,” suffered a hole in the engine room near the waterline on the starboard side due to a sea drone attack. Although no fatalities were reported among the 11 crew members, there were multiple injuries caused by broken glass. Notably, the Sig was already under US sanctions for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria supporting President Bashar al-Assad.

These drone strikes are occurring against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Black Sea region. Three weeks prior, Moscow withdrew from an export agreement that allowed Ukraine to transport millions of tons of grain across the sea. The conflict has also seen Ukraine’s troops making groundbreaking progress on the ground, successfully breaking through Russian defense lines in the southern part of the country. While Russian fortifications are complicating Ukraine’s advance, reinforcements have been deployed to the Bakhmut area, further intensifying the struggle to retake the war-torn city.

As the war continues, Ukraine has made it clear that it will not hesitate to employ drone strikes on Russian vessels in the Black Sea. This unconventional approach highlights the changing nature of warfare and the use of technology as a crucial instrument in modern conflicts. With no immediate resolution in sight, both sides are grappling for strategic advantages and attempting to maintain their positions in this volatile region.