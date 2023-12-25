New Article: Ukraine’s Defense Forces Achieve Success in Engagements with Russian Air Force

In a recent update by Ukraine’s General Staff of Armed Forces, it has been reported that the country’s military has successfully downed two Russian fighter-bombers, showcasing the impressive capabilities of its Air Force. This achievement comes as part of a series of combat engagements along the frontline, where Ukraine’s troops have been actively defending their territory.

Over the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 66 combat clashes. The Russian side has launched missile strikes, airstrikes, and attacks involving rocket launchers, which have resulted in casualties among civilians and damage to infrastructure. However, Ukraine has demonstrated its ability to defend against these attacks, downing 29 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by the Russian invaders.

Russian airstrikes have targeted several settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoyehorivka and Serebryanske Forestry in the Luhansk region. Additionally, multiple settlements in the Donetsk region have also been affected. Russian artillery fire has impacted nearly 100 settlements across various regions of Ukraine.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have successfully repelled enemy assaults in several key areas. In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian troops have defended against 21 enemy assaults near Synkivka and Stelmakhivka. In the Bakhmut direction, they have repelled five enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. Ukrainian defenders in Avdiivka have also been successful in repelling the enemy’s attempts to besiege the town, thwarting 14 Russian assaults.

It is worth noting that Ukraine’s Defense Forces have not just focused on defense, but have also actively targeted enemy manpower and equipment. In the past day alone, the Ukrainian Air Force has hit 12 enemy clusters, including a surface-to-air missile system and an ammunition depot. Additionally, they have downed two Russian fighter-bombers, one Su-34 and one Su-30.

FAQ:

– What is the significance of Ukraine’s success in downing two Russian fighter-bombers?

Ukraine’s success in downing the Russian fighter-bombers showcases the country’s strong defense capabilities and its ability to counteract hostile aerial threats.

– How many combat clashes have occurred in the past 24 hours?

A total of 66 combat clashes have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

– Which settlements have been targeted by Russian airstrikes?

Russian airstrikes have targeted settlements including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoyehorivka and Serebryanske Forestry in the Luhansk region.

– How many Shahed kamikaze drones were downed by Ukraine?

Ukraine has successfully downed 29 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by the Russian invaders.

– How many settlements have been impacted by Russian artillery fire?

Nearly 100 settlements across various regions of Ukraine have been impacted by Russian artillery fire.

Sources:

– Ukrinform: [URL]

– ISW: [URL]

– Ukraine’s General Staff of Armed Forces.